EFF Manifesto: Big plans to overhaul policing

At the launch of its manifesto in Durban on Saturday, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said they were committed to a comprehensive overhaul of South Africa's law enforcement system. Leader Julius Malema stated the EFF government would recognize the critical role of the police force in maintaining law and order, ensuring citizen safety, and upholding human rights.

"The EFF government will base its approach to policing on the seven cardinal pillars of an open, accountable, corruption-free government, fostering a society free from fear of victimization by state agencies," Malema said. Recognising that the men in blue are not the enemies, Malema mentioned the EFF would establish a strategic and beneficial working relationship with the police.

He said that in fighting crime, the first approach is to understand that crime is a socio-economic issue and the way to combat this was by providing quality jobs and careers to those involved in criminal activities. In a robust approach, Malema announced they would call for the law to be amended for corrupt officers to face a 25-year jail term. As many police officers were killed according to recent crime statistics, Malema stated the EFF government will amend the law to impose a minimum sentence of 25 years for anyone found guilty of pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer.

"The EFF government will introduce an incentive (bonus) for law enforcement officers who arrest dangerous criminals and for those officers whose investigations are used to successfully prosecute serious crimes." In addition, Malema said the EFF government would amend the law to ensure that all crimes are excluded from presidential pardon. Moreover, those found guilty of sexual offences, tampering with essential infrastructure, and murder be excluded from parole. The party's aim in the next five years is to have established satellite police stations that would be open 24 hours a day and employ 100,000 more boots on the ground by 2026. "The EFF government will reopen police and satellite police stations in Marabastad, Zandspruit, Kocksoord, Azaadville, Morula Sun, Melville, Zithobeni, Thembelihle, Tshepisong, Slovoville, and Mathole in Gauteng by 2027."

Regarding gender-based violence, Malema said police stations would be equipped with specialized skills to deal with women and children who are victims of abuse. "The EFF government will enhance public awareness and education on GBV combating and prevention." Promotion Policy: The EFF government will develop a promotion policy for police officers and ensure that every individual is developed and ready to be promoted. "The EFF government will develop a special targeted developmental program for police officers who have several years of experience but with no qualifications." He said police officers would be subject to frequent drills and physical training every two weeks to instill discipline and physical fitness. Malema stated that introducing mandatory fitness assessments every 24 months for law enforcement officers, those found unfit will be dismissed from their positions. 7,000 More Police Vehicles: The EFF government has undertaken to purchase 7,000 police vehicles by 2027 and repair all broken police vehicles by 2025. "On the condition that 50% of all parts are made in South Africa." Malema said the EFF government would increase police visibility in all communities, including routine and regular visibility in informal settlements, townships, rural areas, and urban areas. In addition to improving the service, Malema said the EFF government will absorb all police reservists; employ highly qualified detectives, train all detectives, and prioritize the analysis of crime patterns and trends to develop targeted crime combating and prevention strategies. "The EFF government will ensure that the loss of a docket leads to immediate dismissal."