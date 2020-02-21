Mahikeng - Two members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the North West legislature, Papiki Babuile and Matshidiso Botswe, were ejected from the chamber on Friday for interrupting Premier Job Mokgoro's State of the Province Address.
Botswe was physically removed by five security officers after he defied Speaker Susan Dantjie's orders to leave, and was seen outside bleeding from the nose and being assisted by parademics.
Babuile left the chamber shouting.
"You are killing people ko spetlele[ at hospital]," he charged.
After Botswe and Babuile were ejected, the Democratic Alliance staged a walked out, stating that the sitting was illegitimate.