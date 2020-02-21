EFF members ejected from North West SOPA, DA walks out









North West Premier Job Mokgoro. Picture: ANA Mahikeng - Two members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the North West legislature, Papiki Babuile and Matshidiso Botswe, were ejected from the chamber on Friday for interrupting Premier Job Mokgoro's State of the Province Address. Botswe was physically removed by five security officers after he defied Speaker Susan Dantjie's orders to leave, and was seen outside bleeding from the nose and being assisted by parademics. Babuile left the chamber shouting. "You are killing people ko spetlele[ at hospital]," he charged. After Botswe and Babuile were ejected, the Democratic Alliance staged a walked out, stating that the sitting was illegitimate.

Mokgoro continued with his speech, but Dantjie announced that members of the EFF were fighting outside the chamber and called the police to intervene.

When journalists arrived at the scene, the altercation had stopped.

Economic Freedom Fighters members fuming outside the North West Provincial Legislature in Mmabatho after two of them were ejected from the chamber. Video: Molaole Montsho/African News Agency (ANA)





Earlier, the DA had argued that Mokgoro's address could not take place because the office of the premier is under administration.

DA caucus leader Winston Rabotapi said Mokgoro was not fit to deliver the state of the province address by virtue of his office being under administration, as this effectively stripped him of his powers.

Dantjie ruled that he was allowed to deliver his speech.

African News Agency/ANA