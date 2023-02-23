EFF motion of no confidence against Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to be debated on March 7

Pretoria - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is set to face her first motion of no confidence on March 7. The date was set by the National Assembly’s programme committee, after the EFF lodged a complaint against the Speaker following the State of the Nation address (Sona) on February 9.

EFF leader Julius Malema said during the Sona debate, Mapisa-Nqakula had called them animals. He described her behaviour as irresponsible saying she acted unconstitutionally. The EFF has been known for disruptive behaviour in the past Sonas, however, this was the first time the party had stormed the podium from where the president was speaking – an action seen by many as a direct threat to him and to those on the stage with him. But the EFF does not see anything wrong with its behaviour, instead, Malema said Mapisa-Nqakula’s decision to have armed security services remove him and his party was abhorrent, irresponsible, unconstitutional and totally unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Parliament has rejected the EFF claim that Mapisa-Nqakula referred to its MPs as animals. It said the claim was baseless and misleading. The EFF said it will seek a secret ballot vote for the motion. According to Times Live, EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini said: “We should do it on a secret ballot because of past victimisation of MPs when they are not voting according to what they are forced to by the so-called party line.”

Mapisa-Nqakula is not the only Speaker who has been subjected to a motion of no confidence from opposition parties. Similar motions were introduced against the previous speaker, Baleka Mbete, but they were unsuccessful. IOL