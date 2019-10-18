Johannesburg - EFF MP Godrich Gardee clashed with Deputy Public Protector Kelvin Malunga during a meeting held in Parliament on Friday.
This came after a meeting had initially adjourned for a break and when the MPs returned, Gardee accused Malunga of threatening him.
Gardee had also questioned Malunga about not getting a security clearance.
Gardee told members of the justice committee that Malunga had confronted him outside, but Malunga denied this to the committee.
“Honourable Gardee is exaggerating our interaction. I said I am going to respond to you and correct this narrative. The beauty of lies is that they have short legs,” said Malunga.