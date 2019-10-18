EFF MP Godrich Gardee clashes with Deputy Public Protector









EFF MP Godrich Gardee clashed with Deputy Public Protector Kelvin Malunga in a meeting held in Parliament on Friday. Picture: Itumeleng English Johannesburg - EFF MP Godrich Gardee clashed with Deputy Public Protector Kelvin Malunga during a meeting held in Parliament on Friday. This came after a meeting had initially adjourned for a break and when the MPs returned, Gardee accused Malunga of threatening him. Gardee had also questioned Malunga about not getting a security clearance. Gardee told members of the justice committee that Malunga had confronted him outside, but Malunga denied this to the committee. “Honourable Gardee is exaggerating our interaction. I said I am going to respond to you and correct this narrative. The beauty of lies is that they have short legs,” said Malunga.

But committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said the issue was going to be addressed later.

EFF MP Makoti Khawula said she took exception to the conduct of Malunga. “We can’t stand it when we are provoked by other people,” said Khawula.

Gardee later told the committee that Malunga was Tweeting and contradicting what Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was telling MPs.

“He is even saying I am done,” Gardee said, adding that this was in reference to the fact that Malunga was finishing his term in December.

But Malunga denied this. “When I am saying ‘I’m done’ I am not saying it in a crass way,” he said.

He said he was saying so because he was finishing his term of office.

Political Bureau