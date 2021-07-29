EFF MP Nazier Paulsen to account for his alleged threats against DA MPs

There is prima facie evidence to sustain a charge of threatened assault against Nazier Paulsen Tarryn-Leigh Solomons

THE portfolio committee on powers and privileges found that EFF MP Nazier Paulsen has a case to answer after he allegedly threatened former DA MP Phumzile van Damme, as well as DA MPs Natasha Mazonne and Kevin Mileham. The altercation happened during a parliamentary sitting in March this year when a war of words broke out between Paulsen and the opposition MPs. Paulsen and Van Damme were asked to leave the House. After seeking legal advice, the committee also found there is prima facie evidence to sustain a charge of threatened assault against Paulsen.

It is alleged he threatened Van Damme with violence and told her to “go back to Swaziland”. He allegedly targeted DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone and told her to return to Italy. The report by the committee reads that on March 4 this year, Mazzone made a submission in which she alleged Paulsen made certain utterances and threats against Van Damme and Mileham, which amounted to conduct constituting contempt of Parliament. After receiving Mazonne’s submission, the committee allowed for Paulsen to respond to the allegations.