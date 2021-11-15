EFF reads riot act to its councillors on election to key municipal positions

THE EFF has read the riot act to its councillors, warning them they need to obtain clear authorisation from the party before being voted into office-bearer positions in municipalities. The party has also warned its councillors about declining nomination when asked to serve as municipal office-bearers.

This comes after EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu issued a circular to the party’s 978 councillors elected on November 1. Shivambu said no EFF councillor should vote for a mayor, deputy mayor, speaker and any other position in municipal councils without a written and clear mandate from provincial heads of the (Governance Task Unit), who were provincial chairpersons. “Be further informed that no EFF councillor should NOT avail themselves for any position as a speaker, mayor, deputy mayor or any other executive position without a clear and written mandate from the national GTU,” he said.

Shivambu said no EFF councillor was allowed to defy the organisation's official positions on who to vote for, which position to be available for, and whether to abstain. "Any EFF councillor who votes for, or avails themselves for a position of a mayor, deputy mayor, speaker and any executive position in the municipal council without a written and clear mandate from the provincial leadership and national GTU, will be immediately suspended and subjected to a disciplinary process," he wrote in his circular.