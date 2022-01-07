EFF slaughters cows as Thank You gift to KZN supporters

DURBAN: As the EFF sets its sights on increasing its influence in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the 2024 elections, its senior leaders on Friday slaughtered four cows in Inanda. A cow was about to be slaughtered by EFF supporters in Inanda, north of Durban during the EFF’s Siyabonga rally preparations. Picture: Supplied/EFF This ceremony formed part of a feast organised for supporters ahead of the EFF’s “Thank You Rally” to be hosted at the People’s Park on Saturday.

“The continued faith the people of KZN place in the economic emancipation movement is overwhelming. “The four cows which will be slaughtered, to thank the people of KwaZulu-Natal for their confidence in the EFF,” the EFF saidt. The last time the EFF gathered in Inanda in large crowds was during its campaign for the 2021 local government elections in November.

Earlier this week, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu took a stab at the ANC saying theirs was the only political event of importance taking place today. “The only political gathering that matters on January 8, 2022: the rest are clowning and repeating the same lies they have been telling our people! #SiyabongaKZN for leading the way towards 2024 and beyond! No retreat!” Shivambu said. Party leaders dismissed suggestions the EFF was holding the rally as a means of jostling for the spotlight with the ruling party.

Meanwhile, during the ANC fundraising golf day yesterday, a businessman forked out R350 000 to play with President Cyril Ramaphosa, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, told an IOL reporter on the scene that the party was not getting enough private sector funding, hence their struggle. Ramaphosa looked like a golfing professional in his yellow and black outfit at the Euphoria Hotel in Waterberg, Limpopo. [email protected]