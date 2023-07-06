EFF supporters set for big beef feast after 100 cows donated to mark red berets decade of fighting for economic freedom

The Economic Freedom Fighters is on a celebration trail as it commemorates 10 years of its existence this month.
Its leader Julius Malema, along with senior leaders of the organisation, brought the celebrations to Uncle Tom's Hall in Soweto where 10 years ago, they met in the same hall to form the EFF.
Already supporters have donated 100 cows to the organisation for its celebrations, Malema said.
He thanked supporters for the generous donations, saying that supporters' efforts "have shaken the enemy, as they don't want the revolution to be funded".
"The revolution has to be funded, so donate more, donate to the revolution and shame those devils," he said.
The EFF has so far hosted a number of celebratory activities to mark 10 years. On Thursday, Malema led hundreds of supporters on a commemorative walk from Uncle Tom's Hall to the Hector Pieterson memorial square, to reflect on the journey the EFF embarked on 10 years ago.
