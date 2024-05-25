EFF supporters warn Ramaphosa that his days are numbered at the Union Buildings

Supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters have warned sitting President Cyril Ramaphosa his days are numbered at the Union Buildings. This as the red berets held its last election rally at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane before the May 29 elections on Wednesday. The EFF supporters sang songs praising their leader Julius Malema and aimed their daggers at Ramaphosa, saying his days were numbered.

“Phansi ngo Ramaphosa phansi! Ngena Juju ngena! Siyangena e-Union Building siyangena, Uyaphuma uRamaphosa,’’ they sang. Loosely, they were saying down with Ramaphosa and Malema must take his place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Since its formation in July 2013, the EFF has grown in leaps and bounds, becoming the third biggest political party behind the ANC and the DA.

Speaking on Saturday, Malema said he was impressed with the attendance because no buses were used to ferry people from other provinces. “This is a sign that we are growing, this stadium is filled with people from Limpopo. We went to KZN and we filled the stadium with people from that province, we are not like other political parties who hire buses to fill up stadiums,” he said. When the EFF first contested in national elections in 2014, the party made a strong impression by securing 6.35% of the national vote, which resulted in the party gaining 25 seats in parliament.

In 2016, during the local elections, the party started to solidify its presence among South African voters by gaining 8.2% of the vote and securing 761 seats nationwide. In the 2019, the EFF significantly increased its presence parliament by securing 10.75% of the popular vote, which translated into 44 seats. In 2021, the party secured 10.42% of the votes in the municipal elections and obtained 958 seats. Subsequently, the EFF has successfully gained nine wards from other parties in various by-elections.