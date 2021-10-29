EFF to hold its final rally in Katlehong to woo voters ahead of local government elections on November 1

Johannesburg - The EFF will make a final push to increase its electoral support ahead of Monday’s local government elections, at its Tshela Thupa -“give a hiding”- rally in the Mosiliki Section of Katlehong on the East Rand on Friday. The rally is traditionally held during the last days in the run-up to the polls when parties are still allowed by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to hold public gatherings.

EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to reveal his predictions of his party’s performance in the November 1 elections, after he criss-crossed the country in a bid to woo voters to vote for the EFF. Malema launched a strong campaign in areas where his party performed poorly in the past elections. In Cape Town, his rallies attracted large numbers of people including students from various campuses in Bellville. One of the areas he visited was Khayamnandi outside Stellenbosch. In KwaZulu-Natal, the party lost one of its councillor candidates, Thulani Shangase who was mysteriously killed on October 17, in the Herwood area of Plessislaer in the Midland.