EFF to launch municipal election manifesto

Rustenburg – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, will launch the party's 2021 local government election manifesto in Johannesburg on Sunday. The manifesto was compiled following an extensive consultation with citizens and EFF branches, the party said.

In the August 2016 municipal election manifesto, the EFF promised to build people-centred, corruption free and accessible municipalities and councillors. The party did not win any municipality but was a king maker in hung municipalities. The EFF had played a role where the DA sought votes to run the City of Johannesburg and in Tshwane. Although it did not have any of its members take up leadership positions in the coalition government, the party was able to influence the insourcing of security officers and cleaners in the City of Johannesburg.

The party had committed to insource all workers that performed the municipality's work and function, such as security officers, cleaners, waste removal workers, drivers and general workers. The EFF had promised in its manifesto to create jobs through direct service delivery to the people through gradual abolition of the tenders. The party said that instead of tenders they promised to employ people directly and to pay living wages. The party also promised to abolish all informal settlements and to provide adequate human settlement for all. The EFF committed to build spacious quality houses with divided rooms and at least two bedrooms.

Apartheid era hostels would be upgraded into family units while housing stands would be provided for free to people who needed to build houses themselves. The EFF further promised to make electricity accessible to all and waived all electricity debts of social grants recipients and unemployed people. Every house would have water, the poor and social grant recipients would be provided with free water, the EFF said on its 2016 municipal election promise.