EFF to recall 210 public representatives who failed to organise buses for rally at FNB

EFF leader Julius Malema has confirmed that they will recall all their public representatives who failed to organise buses for their constituencies to attend the party’s 10th anniversary celebrations at FNB stadium a few weeks ago. Malema said there were 210 public representatives including MPs, MPLs and councillors, who are affected by the decision of the party.

He said the party decided that the 210 members must resign from their positions with immediate effect failing which they will face disciplinary action. He said despite the fact they will resign from their positions, whether in parliament, provincial legislatures or councils, they will remain members of the EFF. Initially, it was believed that more than 400 public representatives of the EFF would be recalled for failing to organise buses to the 10th anniversary.

But Malema said on Sunday there were 210 public representatives who have been recalled for not organising transport for their constituencies for the rally at the end of July. He said out of 1 200 public representatives the EFF will remove 210. This means all MPs, MPLs and councillors affected by the decision must resign from their positions with immediate effect.

He said those who fail or refuse to resign from their positions will be charged and face disciplinary action Malema said they received the final report on public representatives who failed to pay for transport for their constituencies to attend the 10th anniversary celebrations at FNB stadium. “Removing them from positions and having them in the organisation is part of the rehabilitation, it’s part of saying to them you still need to learn more. Maybe we prematurely promoted you into positions and you are not ready, let’s prepare you and we will consider you going forward.