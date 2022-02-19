EFF vs AfriForum: Singing ’Shoot the Boer’ song cannot be compared to Rwanda genocide - language expert

Johannesburg - A South African language expert has cautioned AfriForum against comparing the singing of the liberation song Dubul' iBhunu (Shoot the Boer) to the genocide against Tutsis in Rwanda. Professor Elizabeth Gunner was testifying in the application by AfriForum, in which the lobby group is asking the High Court in Johannesburg to compel EFF leader Julius Malema to apologise for singing the song, saying it is the root cause of farm murders in the country.

The lobby group also wants Malema and his party to pay a fine of R500 000 to a non-governmental organisation that deals with issues of racial hatred. Gunner made the assertion when she was asked to comment about a finding of the Rwanda Tribunal, which found that music composer two of Simon Bikindi’s songs largely contributed to the genocide in Rwanda. In his line of questioning, AfriForum counsel, advocate Mark Oppenheimer, insinuated that the same was happening in South Africa as a result of the singing of the song, but Gunner refuted this.

“It is dicey to compare the two. The singing of the Dubul’ Ibhunu or 'Kill the Boer' is a call for change. They were using strong words, but these words were not an injunction for action. Video: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA) “They merely wanted their government to deal with issues of land restitution and justice.

“The two cannot be compared. Binkindi belonged to an anti-Tutsi movement. There were three other radio stations which promoted propaganda. They also had the support of the government. The situation is different in South Africa. So the history of song in Rwanda should be carefully studied and understood. But it cannot be the same in South Africa. Song has a strong lineage, from the ANC, PAC and other organisations. Malema is just carrying out the tradition,” Gunner said. Gunner said the singing of the song by Malema back in March 2010 was a “wake up call to [then president] Jacob Zuma and the ruling ANC of their slow pace in addressing land restitution in the country". She said Malema was making a political statement through a song to his then party about the plight of resistive and disillusioned youth about their living conditions at the time.

“It was a long tradition of inter-generational politics. They are using songs as an expression of defiance against a system. They also used to show that they were not going to give up on their desire for land reform,” Gunner said. She, however, emphasised that it was never meant to be carried out literally. In court, she made an example of another EFF song, Thupa Yetla (The Stick Beating is Coming), prior to their maiden participation in the 2014 national elections. She said the song was directed at then president Zuma.