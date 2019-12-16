EFF delegates at the second national people's assembly in Nasrec. The EFF has called for the Pan African Parliament (PAP) to be given more teeth, including the ability to determine which African governments are legitimate. File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

The EFF has called for the Pan African Parliament (PAP) to be given more teeth, including the ability to determine which African governments are legitimate. The call is part of the EFF’s resolution on international relations which was announced as the party concluded its National People’s Assembly on Monday.

The party would push for PAP to be made an overarching legislative body for the African Union, which the EFF identified one of the problematic institutions on the continent.

“It must have areas of exclusive legislation making for the whole continent. By far and wide, PAP must enact the legislative policy that will monitor the free movement of from one country to another. We are speaking of one Africa passport,” the EFF resolved.

“The EFF must push for the PAP to have the authority ratify which government is legitimate and which one is not. This will give the PAP and the AU the power to refuse the participation of unelected governments and governments that assumed power through violence,” the party resolved.