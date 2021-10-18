EFF ward candidate gunned down in KZN

EFF ward candidate Thulani Shangase was on Sunday gunned down shortly after campaigning in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo has confirmed that the 72-hour Activation Plan which entails the mobilisation of specialised units have been mobilised to track down the killers.

“An aspiring ward councillor, Mr Michael Thulani Shangase, was fatally shot yesterday at approximately 5pm in the Herwood area of Plessilaer in the Midlands of KwaZulu-Natal. “The Kwanyamazane resident was apparently returning from an EFF campaigning meeting in Dambula in Herwood when he was killed. “The motive for the killing has not yet been established,” Naidoo said.

On Friday, the ANC in KZN’s eThekwini Municipality Ward 101 candidate Siyabonga Mkhize and another member were gunned down in Cato Crest in Durban. A third person was wounded in the incident. The trio were attacked after campaigning. Last Wednesday the EFF in Tshwane’s Ward 77, Olievenhoutbosch, deputy chairperson James Khumalo was gunned down in his home.

Commenting on the spate of political assassinations during the pre-election period, University of KwaZulu-Natal political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu said more stringent measures should be introduced when people seek to become party members, especially those deployed to leadership positions. Ndlovu said there are so many killings because a person knows if they are able to eliminate a running candidate, they stand a chance at getting into that particular position. “The violence used to be interparty, but now it’s intraparty. The ANC should set the tone and have stringent requirements when it comes to deployment. I think this will reduce political assassinations.