EFF leder Julius Malema. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

Durban - EFF leader Julius Malema has again fired a salvo at the members of Indian communities, accusing them of exploiting African people. Malema was addressing thousands of his supporters who gathered at Chatsworth Stadium, south of Durban, during an EFF election rally on Sunday.

“We know that our fathers and mothers who are domestic workers are paid nothing by the fellow South Africans who happen to be of Indian descent,” he said.

He added that there would be no unity among Africans and their Indian counterparts if Indians did not “rework their mentality that they are closer to whiteness”.

“They are not closer to whiteness, they are black and we are all victims of apartheid.

“Indians must accept that without unity of purpose among Africans and Indians the white minority will continue to exploit us,” he said.

Malema called on Indians to pay their African domestic workers proper salaries.

“Don’t pay them with food, with groceries, don’t pay them with old clothes.

“We don’t want our people paid peanuts, we want them to be paid proper salaries, not less than R4500 (a month). They must have medical aid, they must have pension funds,” he said.

On the murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa in 2017, Malema said this proved “the ANC to be a dog that is eating its own children”.

“They killed my friend here, Sindiso Magaqa, because he was fighting corruption and exposing the ugly head of corruption in Umzimkhulu.

“They must know that we will never rest until those who killed Sindiso and all other innocent souls are in prison,” he said.





He said that if the EFF took over the province it would industrialise eThekwini.

“We want to make sure that everybody benefits from all the resources of KZN. It must not be a few minorities who are active economically with the exclusion of our people.

“South Africa will never be free for as long as our people are excluded,” said Malema.

Political Bureau