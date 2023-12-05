EFF’s bid to call Speaker over Sona saga refused

The EFF’s bid to haul the Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, before the Powers and Privileges Committee on her decision to call security during the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa has failed. This was after members of the committee said there was no basis for the committee to subpoena Mapisa-Nqakula.

The committee said it has sufficient evidence to charge Julius Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu and four other members of the EFF for storming the stage in February when Ramaphosa was addressing the nation. The chairperson of the committee, Violet Siwela, said on Tuesday there was no need to call Mapisa-Nqakula. The EFF went to the Western Cape High Court on Monday to interdict the suspension of its MPs, but it was withdrawn. The application will be heard next year.

Malema, Shivambu, Vuyani Pambo, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Sinawo Tambo and Marshall Dlamini were slapped with one month ban from Parliament and docked a month’s salary. This means the six EFF MPs will miss next year’s Sona. The decision of the committee has to be endorsed by the House. But during the meeting of the committee, EFF MP Mzwanele Manyi, said Mapisa-Nqakula must come and give evidence.

He said parliament’s legal adviser has said the committee must subpoena the speaker. ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude said there was no need to do so. “As a committee we are saying that at this point in time there is no need for the speaker to be subpoenaed because of the material facts and evidence before us,” said Dlakude.