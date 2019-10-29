Johannesburg - As the EFF’s second national elective conference draws closer, party leader Julius Malema has taken a swipe at its secretary-general Godrich Gardee for failing to sell the red berets internationally despite growing interest in the organisation.
Malema was speaking at the Nasrec Expo Centre south of Joburg, where the EFF will hold its second national assembly in December. He led a delegation of the party’s top leadership, including Gardee, deputy president Floyd Shivambu, national chairperson Dali Mpofu, deputy secretary Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi and treasurer-general Leigh-Ann Mathys on a site visit.
While Malema and Shivambu were expected to retain their seats, all other national officials, including Mpofu and Gardee, were expected to face fierce contest as some structures want them replaced.
Malema said he was expecting Gardee to explain at the conference why the party performed dismally in other countries.
“A lot of interest has been shown in the continent and internationally towards the EFF but the EFF does not grab that opportunity with both hands and I don’t understand (why). Maybe the SG (Gardee) when he gives that report will explain why we failed to appreciate the fact that the continent and the international community is receiving the EFF very well,” he said.