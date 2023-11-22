EFF's Malema and Shivambu could miss Sona after committee asks for suspension, docking of salary

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu, and four other members of the party will miss next year’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) after the Powers and Privileges Committee slapped them with a suspension for a month. The six members of the EFF in the National Assembly will be suspended without pay from February 1 to February 29.

The committee, chaired by ANC MP Violet Siwela, met on Wednesday to consider the recommendations of the initiator, advocate Anton Katz, following the EFF’s disruption of the Sona in February. Malema, Shivambu, Marshall Dlamini, Sinawo Tambo, Vuyani Pambo, and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were charged for storming the stage at Cape Town City Hall, where President Cyril Ramaphosa was delivering the Sona. Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula ordered the security officials to intervene.

Katz had recommended to the committee that EFF members be suspended during the Sona to send a message that this was an important event. He said their conduct showed disregard for the Constitution and the rules of Parliament. Members of the committee agreed on Wednesday that Malema, Shivambu, and the four others must apologise to Ramaphosa, Mapisa-Nqakula, and the people of South Africa for their conduct.

Siwela said Malema and his fellow members will be suspended without pay for a month. “Another order is the suspension of the member without remuneration for a month starting from February 1 to February 29, 2024, in terms of Section 12. These are the penalties to honourable Malema,” said Siwela. African National Congress (ANC) deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude said they fully agree with the report.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Annelie Lotriet said they agree with the decision of the committee as the incident put the country in a bad light. Siwela said the report will be tabled in the House for approval.