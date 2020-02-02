Johannesburg - The African National Congress has condemned a "clear and deliberate attempt to incite lawlessness" by the Economic Freedom Fighters.
The ANC had noted with concern the remarks made by EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi around the documentation of foreign nationals in South Africa, ANC national spokesman Pule Mabe said in a statement on Sunday.
Speaking at the funeral on Saturday of 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi, who drowned during a Parktown Boy’s High School orientation camp in the North West last month, Ndlozi reportedly said that foreign nationals in South Africa should not be asked for documentation to prove their immigration status.
"The ANC condemns in the strongest terms this clear and deliberate attempt to incite lawlessness, which is damaging both to the cause of social cohesion and to government’s efforts to drive immigration reform and clamp down on illegal migration," Mabe said.
South Africa was a signatory to all international conventions around the status of refugees, and since 1994 had steadfastly upheld its responsibilities in this regard. At the same time, government had maintained that all foreign nationals wanting to live in South Africa had to be documented. This was common practice in every country in the world.