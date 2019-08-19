Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Siyasanga Mbambani/GCIS

Cape Town - Nkagisang Mokgosi has resigned as a commissar in the central command team of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and as a member of Parliament. "My decision is based on the fact that I did not disclose the nature of my relationship with the ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa which involved an exchange of money," she said in a statement released on Monday evening.

Mokgosi revealed that between 2017 and 2019, she received a total of R80 000 from Ramaphosa. She said this money related to 'personal situations'.

"Non-disclosure of money, particularly from individuals in the enemy camp is dishonourable and disingenuous. In this case, I am aware it has compromised the integrity of our organisation and the revolution," Mokgosi said, adding she cannot be entrusted with leadership responsibilities.

Mokgosi said she would like to remain a member of EFF, because 'the struggle must continue'.

On Sunday, it was revealed that Tebogo Mokwele had also benefited from the CR17 campaign.

The EFF said Mokwele had admitted that the funds were put towards the bereavement of one of her family members.

“Commissar Mokwele’s confirmation that she received the money after speaking to President Ramaphosa is a confirmation that Ramaphosa was directly involved in the account that was paying money to different recipients in the CR17 campaign,” the party said.