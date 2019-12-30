Durban - The IFP had a fairly good year as it clawed back some of its past losses and continued to solidify itself within the country’s political landscape.
The party marked a milestone when it elected a new leader for the first time in its history, when Velenkosi Hlabisa took over from founding leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
But the shadow of Buthelezi, who had led the party since its inception in 1975, will continue to loom large.
Hlabisa, has, since taking the reins, visited Limpopo and Mpumalanga in pre-election campaigning for the 2021 municipal poll and 2024 general elections.
The IFP’s fortunes turned for the better in the May elections as it continued to reclaim its support base, which had dwindled since a decade ago.