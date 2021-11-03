Elections 2021: The EFF is the only party in the top three to grow consistently, says Floyd Shivambu

CAPE TOWN: The EFF is the only political party in the top three to grow consistently in South Africa, from the 2016 municipal elections, said EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu. Reacting to the municipal election results, he said that the party was satisfied with the results so far.

“We are satisfied that, of the top three political parties, we are the only one who have not had any reduction of votes as compared to 2016,” he said, speaking to Newzroom Afrika. “The others have reduced drastically in terms of the number of votes that they have, but also in terms of the number of public representatives that are going to represent them in different municipalities,” said Shivambu. By 1.30am on Thursday morning, 94% of the votes had been counted. Nationally, it saw the ANC leading with 46.16%, down from 53.91% in 2016.

The DA stood at 21.14% compared to the 26.9% in 2016. The EFF stood at 10.4%, compared to 8.19% in 2016. Speaking on the ANC’s dip below 50%, Shivambu told the TV news channel that this was an indication that South Africans were not happy with the ANC. “What is impressive is that we have managed to reduce the ANC to below 50%. Meaning that more than 50 % of South Africans are not happy with the ruling party which is the ANC, a former liberation movement,” Shivambu said.

Shivambu said that the party knew that they were not entitled to votes and that voters would make up their minds about who they wanted to vote for. “We are satisfied because we continue to grow consistently, as an organisation, and we are growing evenly in all parts of South Africa. We are not a regional party, we are not a village party – we are a party that is represented in all corners of South Africa,” he said, speaking to Newzroom Afrika. “For those that have voted for us, we are satisfied and we say thank you to all the voters that came out in their numbers to vote for the EFF,” said Shivambu.