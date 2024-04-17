Elections 2024: IOL unites South Africa's political leaders in pivotal pre-election live streams across major cities

IOL is set to host a series of dynamic, live streamed events featuring political leaders in a pre-election panel discussion. The event is aimed at fostering dialogue between political parties and the electorate.

Scheduled to take place in Durban, Johannesburg, and Cape Town on April 24th, 26th, and 30th respectively, the panel discussion promises to be a platform for robust discussion on pressing issues facing South Africa. The panel will feature a selection of regional political leaders. Attendees and viewers can expect a discussion, during which each participant will have the opportunity to articulate why voters should support their party,offering insights into their respective manifestos.

There will also be a live Q&A session for attendees and those watching via livestream to pose their questions to the panellists in real time. A portion of the programme will be dedicated to engaging panellists on hot button issues, such as crime, housing, land, and more. IOL CEO Viasen Soobramoney said by bringing together political leaders, civil society, and engaged citizens, IOL aims to enrich the electoral discourse, empowering voters with knowledge and insights to make informed decisions at the ballot box.

“The upcoming elections are a critical tool that citizens have at their disposal to determine their future and that of South Africa. It is our duty as a media organisation to provide a platform to people and those in power to speak to each other,” said Soobramoney. Get ready for a groundbreaking series of pre-election panels streaming live from South Africa's biggest cities. Join IOL as we bring together political leaders to discuss key electoral issues and provide insights into their policies for South Africa. Lance Witten, IOL Editor said the discussion would enhance an active citizenry while providing IOL’s audiences with credible information in the run up to elections. “There is a critical need for trusted, credible information pertaining to the upcoming elections. IOL is providing a platform that allows voters to get that information directly through this initiative,” said Witten.

The panel will be moderated by seasoned journalists and editors, Lee Rondganger in Durban, Sihle Mlambo in Johannesburg and Lance Witten in Cape Town. The entire event will be live streamed on IOL’s Facebook, Youtube and TikTok platforms. The panellists will feature leading representatives from the following political parties : ANC, EFF, DA, MK, ActionSA, Rise Mzansi, IFP, GOOD and the Patriotic Alliance.