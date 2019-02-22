Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - The African National Congress (ANC) is swinging into election mode and will on Friday release a music album ahead of the country's general elections in May. The party said Bassline in downtown Johannesburg will be ''abuzz with music and painted in ANC colours''.

''The release of the ANC's album will be a fan fest that will connect supporters and the members of society through inspiring music, song and dance. The album resonates with the ANC's struggle for liberation and it dabbles with different music genres from jazz to igwijo [Xhosa traditional music],'' the ANC said in a statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will share the stage with the country's top musicians at the launch.

African News Agency/ANA