Johannesburg - Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama on Friday accused the Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) of mismanaging the elections, claiming BLF votes were stolen. However, the BLF will not drag the IEC to the Electoral Court.

"We reject these elections...we were robbed. In many instances, results from their voting districts where 50 of our comrades voted says BLF came out with zero votes. A lot of our votes were stolen but we will not waste our time going to the courts...we cannot concede defeat because we were robbed," he told journalists at the IEC results operations centre in Pretoria.

The self-styled pan-Africanist had boasted during campaigning that the BLF will be in Parliament after the elections. Mngxitama is a former Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) member of Parliament (MP).

He formed BLF following his expulsion from the EFF along with Mpho Ramakatsa and Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala in 2015.

He said his party did not "compete to fill stadiums" but to return the land to black people.

"Us not being in Parliament will not stop us from reclaiming our land. Of course, we wanted to be in Parliament to agitate the [African National Congress] ANC and the EFF and expose they are running away from not returning what rightfully belongs to black people. There is no party in Parliament that will police the ANC and the EFF...the presence of BLF in Parliament is what white people fear the most."

The BLF received 17 133 votes by Friday afternoon, with 7,068 of them cast in KwaZulu-Natal.

