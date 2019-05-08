Cape Town - Voters braved the rain to cast their ballots in parts of Khayelitsha on Wednesday. This was despite electoral officials at a temporary voting station near the famous Town Two tshisanyama were fearing that the tent they were housed in could be flooded with water and necessitate relocation if the rain persisted.

The voting station has a total of 1 893 registered voters, but 348 had already voted at 12pm.

The voting station, which is at the corner of Spine Road, was surrounded by flood water after rain poured down before midday.

Presiding officer Nontozakhe Tshawe said the mats in the tents were already wet because of the rain.

"We have already notified the IEC provincial office about the situation," Tshwete said.

She said things were going very well at their station.

"There are no serious problems that have been experienced," Tshwete said.

"Even though there were rumours of threats to disrupt the elections here, it has been quiet. We have notified the (IEC) provincial office and more police have been dispatched," she said.

A contingent of police officers in two vehicles kept a watchful eye at the voting station.

Tshwete said apart from the fears of flooding of the voting station, they were allocated resources such as a generator and lights to operate until they closed at 9pm.

Political Bureau

