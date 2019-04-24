Picture: Siviwe Feketha

Johannesburg - The DA kicked off its planned march against corruption to the office of Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday morning where the party was planning to drop a dozen brown envelopes. The march, which started in front of the provincial department of social development through Commissioner Street and via Ntemi Piliso to Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, was led by Gauteng DA premier candidate Solly Msimanga, chief whip John Steenhuisen, Gauteng leader John Moodley and national spokesperson Solly Malatsi.

Malatsi said the party wanted to send a strong message that the governing party could no longer be trusted with governance as corruption deepened under its watch.

"This is not just an election gimmick. We are trying to highlight the fact that corruption has run so deep that it is easily associated with the ANC-led government.

"We are an alternative and we want to say to Gauteng citizens they can vote for the DA if they want change," Malatsi said.

The DA has been accused of engaging in provocative and desperate campaigning, after its leaders also marched on the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters and dropped off orange overalls at the reception.

Former DA leader Tony Leon was expected to also join the march.

Political Bureau



