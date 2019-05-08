Cape Town - Rain and a missing polling station official put a dampener on proceedings on election day at a voting station in Goodwood in Cape Town's northern suburbs on Wednesday. Around 100 voters had braved heavy rain to turn up at the JG Meiring High School by 7.25am.

About 50 were seated inside the hall, where the voting booths had been set up, while the rest crowded together inside an small foyer area.

There were dark mutterings among the crowd as voting could not commence due to the head polling station officer not having arrived yet.

Inside the hall, party and Electoral Commission of South Africa officials were desperately trying to track down regional officials to appraise them of the situation.

African News Agency/ANA



