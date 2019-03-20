Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/ African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Political parties contesting this year's general elections will on Wednesday sign the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) code of conduct. ''The ceremony is in compliance with the Electoral Act which requires contesting political parties for the 2019 national and provincial elections to publicly commit to upholding the provisions and the purpose of the code of conduct,'' the IEC said in a statement.

South Africans will head to the polls on May 8 and the electoral commission says there are 262 registered parties in its books.

The final list of parties fulfilling requirements to contest the elections will be made public after the signing ceremony.

These include paying a R200 000 deposit to contest national elections and R45 000 for each provincial election contested and the submission of candidate lists. Parties receive their deposits back if they win a seat in the national assembly or the provincial legislature. Any money from deposits forfeited accrues to the National Revenue Fund.

The IEC received a record 30 532 applications from South Africans living abroad to cast their vote at the country's 121 foreign missions. At least 29 334 were approved and the expatriates will cast their ballots on April 27.





African News Agency/ANA