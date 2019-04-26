Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Opposition parties and experts have called on the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to be empowered to act against the use of state events to campaign during the election period. National deputy chief Mawethu Mosery said on Thursday that the IEC did not have laws to regulate the use of state events to campaign.

“It is something we did not even attempt to regulate,” said Mosery.

ANC leaders this week called for people at an event organised by the Department of Labour in Ilembe District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), to vote for their party.

DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said the abuse of state events was prevalent in the province.

“It is wrong and against the spirit of democracy because people are bussed to government events using public funds,” said Mncwango.

Constitutional law expert Professor Pierre de Vos said the Public Finance Management Act could be used to prevent parties from using state resources.

Professor Shadrack Gutto said the use of state events for political campaigns was in violation of the electoral code of conduct. “IEC is losing control and allowing state resources to be abused during the election period,” he said.

Political Bureau



