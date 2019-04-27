Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/ African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has warned that voters without valid identity documents next month will not be permitted to vote. Asked what happens when potential voters lose their green barcoded ID or smart ID card before the elections, IEC spokesman Kate Bapela said: “No, they will not be permitted to vote using an affidavit. An affidavit is not a competent form of identification for election purposes. However, a voter may apply for a temporary identification certificate at their nearest Department of Home Affairs.”

With the advent of new technology, South Africans who will be using the ID cards will follow the exact same process of receiving a stamp or a sticker, similarly to those which are placed inside the green book.

“Smart ID cards have been in circulation for a while now. The IEC scanner is able to read the barcode on a smart card,” said Bapela.

Today, 29334 South Africans living abroad are expected to cast their ballots in the sixth national elections. They will be voting at 121 South African high commissions, embassies and consulates-general across the world.

Last month, the IEC had announced that up to 9084 applications were approved in London, 1542 in Dubai, 1355 in the Hague.

Elections will be held on May 8.

Political Bureau