IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi addressed thousands of IFP supporters at the "Sizonqoba" rally in KwaMashu where he also unveiled the party's election bus. Photo: Supplied

Johannesburg - South African voters are frustrated by the current state of the nation and those who have always voted for the African National Congress are ready to make a change in the May 8 elections, Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi said on Sunday Speaking at an IFP election rally in KwaMashu, Durban, Buthelezi criticised the ANC for allegedly turning a blind eye to corruption in its midst, saying that there was nothing to suggest that the party would self-correct.

"There are, in fact, 48 parties contesting this election. On the 8th of May, the ballot paper is going to be one long list, and voters will need to exercise caution to find the right name for their cross. We have never had so many parties contest an election. But then we have never had so much frustration over the state of our nation," he said.

"The President [Cyril Ramaphosa] himself has lamented that South Africa experienced nine wasted years under his predecessor [Jacob Zuma]. That is almost a decade in which we went backwards in terms of development, growth, and social cohesion.

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi addressed thousands of IFP supporters at the "Sizonqoba" rally in KwaMashu where he also unveiled the party's election bus. Photo: Supplied

"The result is a stagnant economy, staggering unemployment, and a society that is deeply unjust. Sadly, we have not changed course, because the people steering our ship of state are still the same," Buthelezi said.

Buthelezi also unveiled the IFP's election bus at the "Sizonqoba" rally. The IFP leadership will on Monday board the branded bus to take their Sizonqoba campaign to various communities across the province, culminating with another rally at the IFP's stronghold in Ulundi on Friday.

African News Agency (ANA)