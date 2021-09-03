Electoral Commission mulls over Concourt’s ruling on election dates

DURBAN - The Electoral Commission will meet this weekend after the Constitutional Court ordered the go head of government elections on any day between October 27 and November 1 this year. “The Electoral Commission notes the order handed down by the Constitutional Court in which it dismissed an application by the Commission to defer the upcoming general Local Government Elections scheduled for 27 October 2021,” the Commission said in a statement issued on Friday night.

It said the implications of the Concourt judgment means that the commission is now required to ensure that it prepares for an election to be held by November 1, 2021. “The Commission will meet over the weekend to chart a way forward. In line with the orders of the Constitutional Court, the Commission will make announcements relating to the electoral programme on Monday. A meeting with the National Party Liaison Committee will also be convened on an urgent basis.” IOL earlier reported that the Concourt further instructed the IEC to hold a special voter registration weekend – the date of which must be announced within three days of the order which was handed down on Friday.