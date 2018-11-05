Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will appear before Parliament's portfolio committee on Home Affairs and is expected to face tough questions from MPs. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo

Johannesburg - Embattled Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will appear before Parliament's portfolio committee on home affairs on Tuesday and is expected to face tough questions from MPs. Gigaba's appearance is expected to focus on the agreement between his department and Fireband Aviation for the operation of a VIP terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

Firebrand Aviation is owned by the Oppenheimer family.

The family took Gigaba to court in 2016 after he rejected their application to operate a terminal at OR Tambo. The family insisted that Gigaba had agreed to approve the application and was only reversing his decision after he felt pressure from the Gupta family.

But Gigaba has denied that he had agreed.

The Oppenheimers were in Parliament last week to give a presentation to the Home Affairs committee and to explain their side of the story on the matter.

Gigaba will have his turn in Parliament to tell his side of the story.

Gigaba has been branded a liar over the matter after a high court judgement, regarding the legal action between Gigaba and the Oppenheimers over the terminal, ruled that Gigaba had lied under oath over the matter.

The minister was dealt a blow last week when the Constitutional Court dismissed his application to appeal the high court ruling. The court said the case was unlikely to succeed.

This was the second blow for Gigaba after the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Gigaba violated the constitution and the executive ethics code when he told untruths under oath in court.

Chairperson of the committee Hlomani Chauke said last week that the committee's preoccupation was that the operation of the private terminal "is done with a clear agreement that delineates roles and responsibilities and protects taxpayers' monies".