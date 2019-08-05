The latest high profile case saw the Constitutional Court uphold a Gauteng North High Court decision which saw her incur a punitive personal cost order for her report into the Bankcorp and Reserve Bank lifeboat matter.
The highest court in the land was scathing against the conduct of the public protector and found that she had acted in bad faith, was not honest and her conduct fell “short of the high standards required of her office”.
The North High court meanwhile, has also granted urgent interdicts against the implementation of remedial actions contained in her Sars report as well as that relating to Phumelela Gaming and Leisure pending the finalisation of judicial reviews of the reports.
This as Mkhwebane is locked in a court battle with President Cyril Ramaphosa over her report into the controversial Bosasa donation made towards his ANC presidential campaign back in 2017.
The public protector last month found Ramaphosa to have lied to Parliament in regard to the R500 000 donation from controversial Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson for his campaign.
The president had told the National Assembly that the money was a result of a contract which his son, Andile, had with Bosasa when he was asked by DA leader Mmusi Maimane about the funds.
He later backtracked on this in a later response to Parliament, indicating that the money was a donation from Watson for his presidential campaign but saying he was not aware of the funds as he did not directly interact with or know about those who had funded his campaign.
This was seemingly contradicted by the recent leaking of emails, which appear to suggest Ramaphosa had knowledge of the funding received for his campaign.
On Saturday, News24 published emails showing that Ramaphosa was getting consultation from his campaign managers regarding fund-raising for his bid to go up against Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma at the party’s conference.
There was mixed reaction on Monday meanwhile, to Mkhwebane's church visit, with some praising her for turning to God for help while others likened the visit to that conducted by disgraced former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza.
See some reactions below:
Public Protector seeking divine intervention reminds me of the Fiddy line: I seen gangstas get religious after they got shot...— Siphiwo X (@SipiwoLolo) August 5, 2019
Hoping that she will be guided by her spirit to reveal more corrupt untouchable mini gods of this country.— Moeketsi (@Moekets10954283) August 4, 2019
Very familiar. pic.twitter.com/8cw8haoUZW— kgadi (@KgadiRsa) August 4, 2019
Never underestimate the power of a praying woman. 🙏❤️— Thenjiwe Khumalo (@10GEE_Khumi) August 4, 2019
We hv seen this before.... Lol.— My name is ME (@Puuuty2) August 4, 2019
Jacob
Ndlemeza
Hlaudi
The list goes on, I'm sure even Shaun Abrahams went 😂😂😂😂😂
Our PP turns to god in desperation.— Maik Kho Jai 🇿🇦 (@mikegbaines) August 5, 2019
She is beyond redemption.
Listen to god and just go.
The blessed are those that draw thier strength from the Lord— Nkwe Mashamaite (@DaveMashamaite) August 4, 2019