Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane must pay a portion of the legal costs of the Absa/Bankorp report saga in her personal capacity. File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)



Johannesburg - As she faces increasing pressure to step down and amid continuing legal woes, Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has again invoked a higher power to help fight her battles.

In the latest incident, a video has been shared on social media showing Mkhwebane receive prayers during a visit to a church in Midrand.





The video, shared by Newzroom Afrika's Linda Mnisi, shows members of Alive Alive Ministries laying hands on an emotional Mkhwebane, while she prays along with the congregants.





Mnisi is quoted as saying the public protector was using "spiritual principles to help fight her battles".





This is not the first time Mkhwebane has invoked a higher power in her battles.





Last month, while releasing her report into the SA Revenue Services (Sars) "rogue" unit - in which she found that the establishment of the unit was unlawful and that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who was SARS commissioner at the time, had violated the Constitution - Mkhwebane quoted a scripture from the book of Esther in a thinly veiled swipe at her detractors.





The public protector has in recent months faced increasing pressure to step down in the wake of damning judgments against her.