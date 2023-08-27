Emmerson Mnangagwa wins elections in Zimbabwe

The president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been re-elected in his position after a contested poll in the country. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said that Mnangagwa won by 53%.

Earlier Mnangagwa said elections were the cornerstone of democracy in Zimbabwe. But the opposition, which has seven days to appeal the outcome of the results, has already rejected the results. Citizens’ Coalition for Change spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said there were glaring discrepancies in the elections.

“The Election Observer Mission’s preliminary report further echoes our concerns, pinpointing significant deviations from both national and international electoral standards. We unequivocally condemn the continued intimidation faced by our agents. Some were unjustly recalled by ZEC with the intent of amending the electoral results, an act that goes against the very essence of a democratic process,” said Mkwananzi. Early in the week the Southern African Development Community and other international observers had questioned the election saying it did not meet required democratic standards. This led to infuriated attacks on SADC observer team head Nevers Mumba by members of Zanu-PF.

SADC said it was deeply concerned about the attacks on Mumba. “The Secretariat of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has noted with deep concern, statements made about the SEOM and the personal attacks directed at the Head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM), Dr Nevers Mumba, the former Vice President of the Republic of Zambia, since the SEOM released its Preliminary Statement on 25 August. Some of these statements and attacks which have been aired on television, social media and newspapers are crude, scurrilous and misleading,” said SADC. Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane said the elections in Zimbabwe were not free and fair.

The conduct of state agencies in Zimbabwe compromised the legitimacy and credibility of the elections. Maimane said all political parties must speak out about what happened in Zimbabwe.