Johannesburg - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has found that the Department of Employment and Labour underspent its budget by R196 million in the 2018-19 financial year.
“The department materially underspent the budget by R196176000 on appropriation per programme,” Makwetu said in his report submitted to Parliament.
The department’s administration underspent by R76m, inspection and enforcement services R43m, public employment services R62m and labour and industrial relations services R13m.
Department’s director-general Thobile Lamati blamed the underspending on internal promotions and vacant posts during the financial year.
Lamati also blamed the delay in the delivery of ICT equipment for inspectors and provinces as well as the delay in promulgating the National Minimum Wage Act.