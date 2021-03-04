eNCA pays tribute to veteran journalist Karima Brown: ’Her death leaves a massive void for many’

Johannesburg - The world of journalism is in mourning following the death of veteran journalist, broadcaster and analyst Karima Brown due to Covid-19 related complications on Thursday. The news of her death was broadcast at about 9am by another fellow eNCA veteran journalist Dan Moyane in his early morning show. Confirming the passing of Brown, eNCA managing director Norman Munzhelele said it was with sadness that eNCA confirmed that the anchor of The Fix had died. He said Brown had been a regular face and contributor on eNCA for nearly five years, having been the host of The Fix since May 2018 and a political commentator on the channel since 2017. Munzhelele expressed his condolences to her family during this difficult time.

“For a long time, Karima has been a robust voice in South Africa’s media landscape. Her years of activism preceded this. She had a big personality and didn’t shy away from voicing her opinions. Karima believed in hope. She was also a loving mother, a loyal friend and a committed colleague. Her death leaves a massive void for many. Our thoughts are with her son, family and friends at this sad time,” Munzhelele said.

Similar sentiments were expressed by John Bailey, eNCA managing editor and family friend of Brown. Bailey, who worked closely with Brown in the eNCA newsroom, recounted how she mentored a number of journalist.

He said Brown was admitted to hospital last month. “It is tough. She was admitted last month. There were signs that she was pulling through. We held onto that hope.

“I am hopeful her legacy will live on. She was a tough journalist. She did not back off in what she believed in,” Bailey remembered.

Bailey admitted that many people including politicians who were aggrieved by the manner of her journalistic conduct did not like her but that did not stop her doing her work.

“She was close to the action. She was close to the gun,” Bailey said.

Brown is expected to be laid to rest on Thursday in accordance with Islamic rituals.

Brown held many senior positions in the South African media industry, including executive editor for the Independent Group and political editor at Business Day.

She was a former 702 talk show host and hosted a show on CNBC Africa.

[email protected]

Political Bureau