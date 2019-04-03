Picture: succo/Pixabay

Durban - The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal has accused members taking it to court of being “enemy agents” with the aim of destabilising the organisation on the eve of the elections. KZN provincial chairperson Vusi Khoza was on Tuesday reacting to 11 disgruntled members who on Friday turned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, seeking to nullify the Ugu regional conference that was held in August.

“If they are taking the party to court ahead of the elections, they are enemy agents. These are the same people who have also taken the provincial conference to court with an aim of derailing our campaign.”

Khoza said the province would file responding papers once officially served with those from the applicants.

According to the court papers, the applicants alleged that 73 out of 85 branches which participated in the conference were not in good standing.

“These branches should have been excluded from participating in any meetings at which the voting process was to be discussed and later take place,” read the affidavit.

The disgruntled group wanted the court to declare the conference, which elected 36 regional leaders, unlawful and void as they alleged it was “not free and fair”.

Political Bureau