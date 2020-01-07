South Africa is not expected to experience rotational power cuts on Tuesday although the system remains constrained, power utility Eskom said. File picture: Antoine de Ras/Independent Media

Johannesburg - South Africa is not expected to experience rotational power cuts on Tuesday although the system remains constrained, state-owned electricity utility Eskom said. Eskom, which implemented loadshedding several times last year and again on Sunday to ease pressure on the grid due to inadequate supply, said water levels at its pumped storage schemes were currently adequate to supplement the shortage of capacity if required.

"We continue to work on replenishing our diesel levels at our open cycle gas turbine generators," it said. "We would like to remind customers that as the system is vulnerable and unpredictable, the possibility of load shedding remains."

Eskom said plant breakdowns were at 13 694 MW early on Tuesday and its technical teams would monitor the situation, carry out planned maintenance and work at reducing unplanned outages or breakdowns.

African News Agency (ANA)