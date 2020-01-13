Johannesburg - As the Presidency remains mum on President Cyril Ramphosa’s next move on challenges facing Eskom, a political expert believes rife factionalism in the ruling party is crippling the organisation.
“We are seeing how divisions in the ANC are infiltrating key institutions such as Eskom. There is no doubt that Eskom will now be used as a political football in the succession debate,” political analyst Ralph Mathekga said on Sunday. His comments follow conflicting sentiments shared by Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza on matters concerning the power utility.
Last week Mabuza stated that he was of the view that the president had been misled by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Eskom board on load shedding. This after Ramaphosa reassured the country late last year that there would be no planned power outages.
However, over the past few weeks, the country has experienced several power cuts. In a statement issued yesterday, Eskom indicated that there would be no load shedding and that operations had resumed at its Koeberg Unit 1 power station.
“Our teams continue to work around the clock to return units from planned and unplanned outages. The additional capacity brought online, as well as lower demand over the weekend, has allowed us to replenish our pumped storage schemes and we continue to work to improve the levels of diesel at our open cycle.