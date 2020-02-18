The Eskom board has come under fire in Parliament after failing to attend a crucial meeting with Scopa. File picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Cape Town - The Eskom board has come under fire in Parliament after failing to attend a crucial meeting with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday. Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Phumulo Masualle said he was not aware the board would not come, but they will investigate the matter.

However, Scopa members had none of it and demanded action against the board.

They said the country was in the midst of load shedding and Eskom’s finances were deteriorating, but the board chose to skip the meeting.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the Eskom board was undermining Parliament despite getting billions of Rands in bailouts.