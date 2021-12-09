Eskom can collect the revenue for the local authorities to settle their R38bn debt to the utility

Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza says municipalities could cut down on the money they owe to Eskom, if the power utility can collect revenue for municipalities and take what is due to them. This is part of the solution they were implementing in Maluti-a-Phofung Municipality in the Free State, which was owing Eskom billions of rand.

Mabuza said Eskom was now distributing electricity in the municipality and collecting revenue on behalf of the municipality, but took what was due to them and gave the remainder to the municipality. This was after Mabuza told Parliament the money municipalities owed Eskom had increased to R38 billion. Mabuza said Eskom insists on getting the money and were working with municipalities to find a way to pay it.

Maluti-a-Phofung Municipality in the Free State had the largest amount owed to the power utility, which led to a court battle between Eskom and the municipality. However, Mabuza told Parliament that Eskom wants the R38bn in full. He said there were more than 20 municipalities across the country who owe Eskom R38bn. “We have got almost R40bn owed. We are going to insist that Eskom wants that money,” said Mabuza.