Johannesburg - Embattled power utility Eskom said the country had far bigger problems than state capture to worry about.
On Wednesday, Fin24 reported that Eskom feared that if the tariff increase it wants was not finalised by March, it ran the risk of collapsing, which would plunge the country into a crisis.
Eskom has been struggling to keep South Africa’s lights on with rolling blackouts since late November as a result of its ageing infrastructure and structural defects at the Medupi and Kusile power stations.
The power utility, which has a crippling R450-billion debt, is also involved in a court battle with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) over the deduction of R69bn by the energy regulator from a bailout that Eskom received from the government.
Advocate Matthew Chaskalson, who represented Eskom at the High Court in Pretoria, where the power utility seeks interim relief, pleaded with the court to grant it a 16.6% tariff increase this year and a 16.7% increase for 2020/21, saying that if the power utility did not receive these increases, it would face a severe dilemma.