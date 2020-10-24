Eskom, Covid corruption and funding the NPA, Mabuza faced tough questions in Parliament

Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza returned to Parliament this week as lawmakers wanted answers on the state of the economy, land reform and the clamp down on corruption. The government has been facing mounting pressure in the past few weeks after allegations of corruption over Covid-19 funds continue to swirl. Mabuza has promised MPs law enforcement agencies will act swiftly against corruption. He said government will not tolerate corruption. Some of the parties warned that if the law enforcement agencies were not given the necessary funds the fight against corruption will not be won.

But for the state to succeed it needs to inject cash into these institutions.

Mabuza said they were already tightening up their procurement systems because the loopholes had allowed those who are corrupt to raid the coffers and steal millions of rand.

The Hawks have made arrests on some of these cases, but MPs said they want to see more people behind bars.

Mabuza was also questioned over the pace of land reform in the country.

He said they have put in place a raft of measures to expedite land redistribution, restitution and land tenure.

Mabuza said this was high on the agenda of government and people will benefit.

The release of 700 000 hectares of land by Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza will benefit many emerging farmers.

Mabuza was also questioned on the state of Eskom.

But the deputy president said they were fixing Eskom and its management has promised that Medupi will be completed by the end of the year.

The government had been criticised for the delays in the completion of Medupi and Kusile.

Medupi, Kusile and Ingula were constructed years ago and had been delayed due to a number of factors.

The completion of the coal-fired power stations would put additional capacity on the grid.

The grid is under pressure with Eskom's fleet ageing and requiring constant maintenance.

This has led to loadshedding. Eskom is also sitting with a debt of R488 billion.

Mabuza said they want Eskom to reduce its debt and municipalities who owe it to pay it.

Municipalities owe Eskom R31 billion and this has led to the power utility to attach the bank accounts of some of the municipalities.

This followed court judgements in favour of Eskom.

Political Bureau