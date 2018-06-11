Eskom said it had put in place contingency measures to mitigate the impact of a planned strike over the firm's proposal not to increase wages. Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Johannesburg - South African state-owned power utility Eskom said on Tuesday it had put in place contingency measures to mitigate the impact of a planned strike by workers unions over the company's proposal not to increase wages.

"Eskom has noted the statements made by the trade unions about their intentions to embark on an industrial action this Thursday. Eskom has been designated as an essential service provider, and therefore our employees are reminded that they are not allowed to participate in strike actions," the power utility said.

"Due to the difficult financial situation that the company currently faces, Eskom has decided to offer no salary increases this year. In an effort to ensure security of power supply, Eskom will activate its contingency measures should the industrial action take place."

Workers unions last week walked out of wage negotiations with Eskom and declared a dispute with the utility, threatening a "total shutdown" to press for their demand for a 15 percent increase across the board.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the National Union of Mineworkers were on Tuesday due to hold a joint press briefing to discuss Eskom’s zero percent wage offer and outline the plan of action.

African News Agency (ANA)