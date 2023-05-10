Eskom executives say plans in place to prevent grid collapse

Eskom head of generation Bheki Nxumalo says they are taking all necessary action to protect the grid from collapsing. He said there was a recovery plan by Eskom and if it was implemented accordingly the energy availability factor would increase to 65% by the end of March next year.

He said the energy availability factor would increase and reach 70% by 2025. This is the same view expressed by Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana that they wanted to increase the energy availability factor and it would ensure energy reliability. Makwana said this will stabilise the grid and prevent more stages of load shedding.

Members of the standing committee on public accounts wanted assurance from Eskom what measures were taken to prevent the collapse of the grid after mounting speculation in recent times. This week Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said there were safeguards in place to protect the grid from collapsing. He said there would not be a total blackout in the country because of the measures that were in place.

Ramokgopa is expected to make a statement in Parliament on Thursday on the state of electricity in the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing questions in Parliament and the issue of Eskom and grid collapse is expected to be raised by members of the national legislature. Nxumalo told Scopa members on Wednesday that despite concerns of an imminent grid collapse Eskom was taking serious measures to prevent it.

“In terms of the grid collapsing, part of what is currently happening to do that to prevent the grid from collapsing, where we are, although it is painful, it is in the interest of protecting the grid. The technical challenges in terms of how we are addressing it we have shared the recovery plan that talks to the two-year programme. That is what we are seized with because if we execute that diligently that is what will take us to the 65% energy availability factor by the end of March and 70% energy availability factor in 2025,” said Nxumalo. He said this was the plan that was also presented to the Eskom board. Eskom’s head of transmission Segomoco Scheepers said they will do everything to prevent the collapse of the grid.