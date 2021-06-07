Eskom implements stage 1 load shedding from 5pm, warns of more power cuts this week

DURBAN: Power utility Eskom has announced that it would implement stage 1 load shedding from 5pm on Monday afternoon until 10pm, also warning that South Africans should brace for more power cuts this week.

Eskom said it was implementing load shedding due to further breakdowns and delays in returning generating units to operation.

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha apologised to South Africans in a statement and said the power cuts were due to breakdowns at two power stations, while at three other power stations, units which were expected to return to service, were experiencing delays.

"Eskom regrets to announce that that it will implement stage 1 load shedding due to the loss of two generation units at Kusile and one each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations. These constraints have been exacerbated by delays in returning a unit each – at Kusile, Duvha, and Matla power stations – to operation.

“Breakdowns currently total 15 570MW of capacity, while planned maintenance is 1 270MW of capacity.

“The likelihood of load shedding is high for the rest of the week, as the power system remains constrained and vulnerable. Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any changes.

“These capacity constraints will continue for the foreseeable future and all South Africans are urged to reduce their use of electricity, particularly between 5pm and 10pm, when the winter demand is the highest.

“Eskom apologises for the inconvenience and uncertainty caused by these interruptions in electricity supply,” said Eskom.

Last week, Eskom announced that it had suspended the general manager of the Koeberg power station, for performance-related issues.

The power utility said chief nuclear officer Riedewaan Bakardien would oversee all the operations of the power station, while an investigation was taking place about the performance of the Koeberg power station.

Eskom implemented load shedding last week and into the weekend.

IOL