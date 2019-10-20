Additional power generating units are expected to return to service on Sunday and repairs are progressing well on the conveyor belt at Medupi power station, according to Eskom. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Additional power generating units are expected to return to service on Sunday and repairs are progressing well on the conveyor belt at Medupi power station, according to Eskom. "In addition, Eskom has had an opportunity to replenish diesel reserves for the open cycle gas turbines and to increase water levels at its pumped storage schemes in preparation for the week ahead. These reserves enable us to avoid and/or minimise the extent of load shedding," the state-owned power utility said in a statement on Sunday morning.

Eskom would be in a better position to provide a prognosis for Monday and the coming week after reviewing the performance of the electricity system on Sunday evening, it said.

"The power system is constrained and while we are making every effort to avoid load shedding, it could be implemented at short notice should there be a significant shift in plant performance and increased unplanned technical breakdowns.

"As we are experiencing a heat wave in some parts of the country, we ask that you use your air conditioners efficiently at 23ºC."